The government faces a challenge in one of its landmark climate change initiatives, a new type of sovereign debt to raise funds for the country’s decarbonization efforts. The problem is, investors remain unclear over what the money will be used for.

In May, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida proposed establishing a “green transformation economic transition bond,” widely referred to in Japan as a “GX bond,” in an effort to raise as much as ¥20 trillion ($143 billion). But the ambiguous name and a lack of details over what the proceeds would be used for are sparking concerns among investors increasingly wary of greenwashing.