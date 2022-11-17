  • Activists chant slogans during a demonstration at the COP27 climate conference in Egypt's Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI
    Activists chant slogans during a demonstration at the COP27 climate conference in Egypt's Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI

  • AFP-Jiji

  • SHARE

Small island states whose existence is threatened by rising seas insist they will not leave U.N. climate talks without a fund to contain the impacts of global warming, a chief negotiator said Wednesday.

Financing has become a hot-button issue at the COP27 climate talks, with developing nations demanding rich polluters pay for calamities linked to climate change that are already devastating vulnerable populations, known as “loss and damage.”

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED