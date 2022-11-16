  • NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg delivers a speech as he arrives for a Foreign Affairs Council at the EU headquarters in Brussels on Tuesday | AFP-JIJI
A deadly explosion occurred in NATO member Poland’s territory near its border with Ukraine on Tuesday, and the United States and its allies said they were investigating unconfirmed reports the blast was caused by stray Russian missiles.

The explosion, which firefighters said killed two people, raised concerns of Russia’s war in Ukraine becoming a wider conflict. Polish authorities said it was caused by a Russian-made rocket, but Russia’s defense ministry denied involvement.

