    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke via videolink to Group of 20 leaders gathered at a summit in Indonesia on Tuesday and demanded that Russian troops make a complete withdrawal before peace talks can take place. | FINBARR O'REILLY / THE NEW YORK TIMES

  • REUTERS, BLOOMBERG

Two people were killed in an explosion in Przewodow, a village in eastern Poland near the border with Ukraine, firefighters said on Tuesday as NATO allies investigated reports that the blast resulted from Russian missiles.

The Associated Press earlier cited a senior U.S. intelligence official as saying the blast was due to Russian missiles crossing into Poland.

