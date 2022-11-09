  • Video footage taken in October shows members of the People Revolution Army preparing homemade weapons in Pale township. | AFPTV / VIA AFP-JIJI
    Video footage taken in October shows members of the People Revolution Army preparing homemade weapons in Pale township. | AFPTV / VIA AFP-JIJI

Pale, Myanmar – Under an awning in a bamboo thicket in northern Myanmar, an anti-coup fighter following instructions from YouTube welds scavenged steel into crude mortar rounds and shells to be fired at junta troops.

Almost two years after seizing power, the military has been unable to crush local militias that have sprung up to fight the putsch with hit-and-run tactics.

