  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida receives a report by the Board of Audit on government spending for fiscal 2021 at the Prime Minister's Office on Monday. | KYODO
  • Jiji

The government wasted ¥45.5 billion in tax money in fiscal 2021, which ended in March this year, the Board of Audit of Japan said Monday.

There were 310 reported cases of wasteful spending, the board said in a report submitted to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

