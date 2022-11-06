  • Frank Jannuzi at the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee in 2004 | REUTERS
    Frank Jannuzi at the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee in 2004 | REUTERS
  •

Japan should step up intelligence sharing and military exercises with the United States as part of the bilateral alliance against possible contingencies over Taiwan and North Korea, according to a former Biden Senate aid.

Frank Jannuzi, now president of the Maureen and Mike Mansfield Foundation in Washington, also welcomed Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s call for a “substantial increase” in Japan’s defense spending and his not ruling out the introduction of counterstrike capabilities.

KEYWORDS

