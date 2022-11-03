Private-sector members of a key central government panel on Wednesday called for stable funding for a planned increase in the country’s defense spending, alluding to the potential for various tax hikes to help fund the expanded overlays.
The members of the Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy said that the government should balance its medium- to long-term fiscal consolidation efforts with ways to fund the defense spending increase.
