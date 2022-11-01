  • As nations prepare to gather in Egypt next week, questions loom over whether they will act quickly enough to avoid the worst effects of climate change. | REUTERS
An international climate summit starting next week in Egypt will test the resolve of nations to combat global warming, even as many of the biggest players are distracted by urgent crises ranging from war in Europe to rampant consumer inflation.

More than 30,000 delegates, including representatives from some 200 countries, will gather Nov. 6-18 in the seaside resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh to hash out details around how to slow climate change and help those already feeling its impacts.

