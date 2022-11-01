  • Former Japanese Prime Minister Taro Aso is planning to visit South Korea for two days from Wednesday, government and ruling party sources said, as the two countries grapple with wartime labor issues amid signs of improving ties. | REUTERS
  • Kyodo

Former Japanese Prime Minister Taro Aso is planning to visit South Korea for two days from Wednesday, government and ruling party sources said, as the two countries grapple with wartime labor issues amid signs of improving ties.

Aso, vice president of the Liberal Democratic Party, is arranging talks with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol in a bid to yield solutions to labor compensation issues that have complicated bilateral ties, the sources said Tuesday.

