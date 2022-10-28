  • A South Korean army soldier stands guard at the South's dismantled guard post inside the Demilitarized Zone in the central section of the inter-Korean border in Cheorwon, in December 2018. | REUTERS
    A South Korean army soldier stands guard at the South's dismantled guard post inside the Demilitarized Zone in the central section of the inter-Korean border in Cheorwon, in December 2018. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

SEOUL – A 2018 military agreement between North Korea and South Korea designed to prevent inadvertent clashes along their shared border may be at risk after the South accused the North of violating the deal by firing artillery into buffer zones.

The so-called Comprehensive Military Agreement (CMA) was the most substantive deal to come from the months of meetings between leader Kim Jong Un and then-South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW