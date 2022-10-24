  • Anti-landing spikes placed by the South Korean military are seen during low tide on a beach on the island of Baengnyeong, which lies on the South Korean side of the Northern Limit Line in the Yellow Sea. | REUTERS
The two Koreas fired warning shots at each near a nautical border after Seoul said a merchant vessel from its neighbor crossed the line, adding to a recent series of provocations along one of the world’s most militarized boundaries.

South Korea’s military said it fired warning shots after the North Korean vessel violated the western sea border at 3:42 a.m. Monday. Pyongyang responded by firing about 10 artillery shells less than two hours later toward a South Korean ship that landed on the north side of the line, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

