  • Former health minister Shigeyuki Goto is set to be named as economic revitalization minister Tuesday. | KYODO
    Former health minister Shigeyuki Goto is set to be named as economic revitalization minister Tuesday. | KYODO

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida plans to appoint former health minister Shigeyuki Goto as economic revitalization minister, succeeding Daishiro Yamagiwa, who stepped down amid mounting public criticism over his ties with the controversial Unification Church, sources familiar with the plan said Tuesday.

Goto, a member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, will assume the post later Tuesday, just before the government approves a fresh economic package aimed at cushioning the impact of rising prices and bolstering the pandemic-hit economy.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED