  • British Prime Minister Liz Truss announces her resignation outside No. 10 Downing Street in London on Thursday. | REUTERS
  • Bloomberg

Despite her short tenure as prime minister, Liz Truss is eligible to claim a £115,000 ($129,306) per year allowance for the rest of her life.

Truss’s 44-day tenure qualifies her for the Public Duty Costs Allowance. The money isn’t for private use, but rather to help pay for the additional costs, like staffing, faced by former prime ministers after being in “public life.”

