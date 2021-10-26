Princess Mako is set to marry her commoner boyfriend, Kei Komuro, on Tuesday, with controversy over a financial dispute involving Komuro’s mother leading the couple to forgo traditional ceremonies associated with a royal marriage.

The Imperial Household Agency was set to submit legal paperwork to register the couple’s marriage on their behalf early in the day. The pair of newlywed 30-year-olds will then hold a news conference at a Tokyo hotel from 2 p.m.

Komuro left his home in Yokohama at around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday to prepare for the day.

The agency revealed earlier this month that Princess Mako has been diagnosed with complex post-traumatic stress disorder caused by what she described as psychological abuse the couple and their families received.

In a last-minute decision, the agency announced Monday evening that the couple will only give opening remarks at the news conference Tuesday, and distribute written answers to five questions submitted in advance by media.

The decision comes as the princess said she “feels a strong sense of anxiety” just imagining having to answer questions verbally, according to the agency.

The princess, who will become Mako Komuro under a family registry with Komuro, was shocked to learn some of the questions included false information being presented as truth, the agency said.

But the agency said the princess has a strong desire to speak frankly about her feelings on the occasion of the marriage, adding that the couple will leave the venue after distributing their prepared responses to the media’s questions.

Princess Mako, a niece of Emperor Naruhito, will relinquish her royal status as the Imperial House Law stipulates that a female imperial member must abandon her title if she marries a commoner. The agency will officially register her departure on the record of imperial lineage on Wednesday.

After registering the marriage, Princess Mako will move from her family’s imperial residence to a condominium in Tokyo and prepare for a new life in New York, where Komuro works at a law firm.

In light of the controversy over the marriage due to the still-unresolved money dispute between Komuro’s mother and her former fiance, a series of the traditional ceremonies associated with imperial members’ weddings were not held.

While female royal members traditionally receive a lump-sum payment of up to around ¥150 million ($1.3 million) drawn from the country’s tax coffers upon their departure from the imperial household, the agency said it has accepted Princess Mako’s request that the payment is declined.

The unprecedented decisions came as Crown Prince Akishino, the father of the princess, maintains the view that many Japanese people remain unconvinced by the marriage and therefore the traditional ceremonies cannot be held, according to the agency.

The couple’s marriage has come under intense public scrutiny as Komuro has so far failed to convince a vocal section of the Japanese population how his family would resolve the dispute over ¥4 million, which includes money spent on his education.

With tabloid magazines and TV talk shows obsessing over the issue, the couple and their families have been the target of constant criticism on social media.

The couple met each other in person last week for the first time since Komuro left for New York in August 2018 to study at Fordham University’s law school. He graduated with a Juris Doctor degree in May this year.

Komuro’s return to Japan caused a media frenzy in late September, with his ponytail hairdo making headlines. Following further public criticism, he cut his ponytail off before visiting Princess Mako’s parents at the Akasaka Estate last week.

Komuro and the princess met in 2012 as students at International Christian University in Tokyo and were unofficially engaged in September 2017.

Their wedding was initially scheduled to take place on Nov. 4, 2018, but the agency announced in February of the same year the postponement of ritual ceremonies following reports about the financial dispute.

In November last year, Princess Mako expressed her wish to go ahead with the wedding, saying it is a “necessary choice” for the couple.