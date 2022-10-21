BEIJING – Xi Jinping, poised to clinch a third five-year term as China’s leader, will on Sunday preside over the most dramatic moment of the Communist Party’s twice-a-decade congress and reveal the members of its elite Politburo Standing Committee.
Xi’s break with precedent to rule beyond a decade was set in motion when he abandoned presidential term limits in 2018. His norm-busting as China’s most powerful ruler since Mao Zedong has made it even harder to predict who will join him on the standing committee.
