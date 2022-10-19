  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (second from right) receives proposals on an economic stimulus package from Koichi Hagiuda, head of the Liberal Democratic Party's policy chief, on Tuesday at the Prime Minister's Office. | KYODO
    Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (second from right) receives proposals on an economic stimulus package from Koichi Hagiuda, head of the Liberal Democratic Party's policy chief, on Tuesday at the Prime Minister's Office. | KYODO
Japan is aiming to earn ¥5 trillion ($34 billion) or more from tourists over the next financial year, a draft economic package showed on Tuesday, as policymakers hope to use the weak yen to attract foreign visitors.

Japan has eased COVID-19 border control requirements this month, a key step in fostering a recovery in the country’s tourism sector, which is eager to take advantage of the yen’s slide to a 32-year low.

