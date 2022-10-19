Japan is aiming to earn ¥5 trillion ($34 billion) or more from tourists over the next financial year, a draft economic package showed on Tuesday, as policymakers hope to use the weak yen to attract foreign visitors.
Japan has eased COVID-19 border control requirements this month, a key step in fostering a recovery in the country’s tourism sector, which is eager to take advantage of the yen’s slide to a 32-year low.
