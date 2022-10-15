SHIMONOSEKI, Yamaguchi Pref. – Some 2,000 mourners, including current and former lawmakers, attended a memorial service held Saturday for slain former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Yamaguchi Prefecture, where his constituency was located.
“My husband loved Yamaguchi Prefecture, and (supporters here) let him do big work for Japan. It was a fruitful 67 years of life for him,” the late leader’s widow, Akie, said at the ceremony at a convention center in Shimonoseki. “He was sent off magnificently.”
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.