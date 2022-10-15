  • People place flowers as a memorial service is held for late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Shimonoseki, Yamaguchi Prefecture, on Saturday. | KYODO
    People place flowers as a memorial service is held for late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Shimonoseki, Yamaguchi Prefecture, on Saturday. | KYODO

SHIMONOSEKI, Yamaguchi Pref. – Some 2,000 mourners, including current and former lawmakers, attended a memorial service held Saturday for slain former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Yamaguchi Prefecture, where his constituency was located.

“My husband loved Yamaguchi Prefecture, and (supporters here) let him do big work for Japan. It was a fruitful 67 years of life for him,” the late leader’s widow, Akie, said at the ceremony at a convention center in Shimonoseki. “He was sent off magnificently.”

