Japan stands ready to take appropriate steps against excess volatility in the foreign exchange market and is watching currency movements with a great sense of urgency, top government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno said on Thursday.
Japanese authorities stepped into the foreign exchange market last month, selling the dollar and buying the yen for the first time in 24 years. Markets are looking for any clues on whether they will intervene again and the potential timing.
