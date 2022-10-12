  • NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks to reporters as he arrives for a two-day meeting of the alliance's defense ministers at the NATO Headquarters in Brussels on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI
    NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks to reporters as he arrives for a two-day meeting of the alliance's defense ministers at the NATO Headquarters in Brussels on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI
Brussels – More than 50 countries gathered on the sidelines of a NATO meeting in Brussels on Wednesday to discuss bolstering Ukraine’s air defense, two days after Russian missiles rained on Kyiv and other cities across the country.

The gathering in Brussels is the first big NATO meeting since Russia annexed four occupied Ukrainian regions, began a partial mobilization and issued veiled nuclear threats — moves the Western alliance has classified as a clear escalation of the war that started with Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

