  • The dollar traded in the upper ¥145 range in Tokyo Tuesday. | KYODO
  • Kyodo

Japan will take “appropriate” steps if the yen’s volatility increases excessively, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said Tuesday, as the currency weakened against the U.S. dollar to levels near where it was when Japanese authorities intervened last month.

The government is monitoring developments in the foreign exchange market with “a strong sense of vigilance,” Suzuki told reporters, amid market caution about another possible intervention to stem the yen’s sharp drop.

