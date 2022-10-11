Japan will take “appropriate” steps if the yen’s volatility increases excessively, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said Tuesday, as the currency weakened against the U.S. dollar to levels near where it was when Japanese authorities intervened last month.
The government is monitoring developments in the foreign exchange market with “a strong sense of vigilance,” Suzuki told reporters, amid market caution about another possible intervention to stem the yen’s sharp drop.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.