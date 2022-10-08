North Korea on Saturday broke its silence on its spate of missile tests — six in less than two weeks — saying the flurry of test-firings, including a dramatic launch over Japan for the first time since 2017, are for self-defense.
The missile tests were a “regular and planned self-defensive step for defending the country’s security and the regional peace from the U.S. direct military threats that have lasted for more than half a century,” the state-run Korean Central News Agency quoted a spokesman for the country’s National Aviation Administration as saying.
