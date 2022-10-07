  • Koichi Wakata arrives at the International Space Station on Thursday with three other astronauts. | NASA TV / VIA KYODO
  • Kyodo

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida – Astronaut Koichi Wakata arrived at the International Space Station on Thursday to begin his fifth space mission, a new record for a Japanese astronaut, after a U.S. SpaceX spacecraft successfully docked with the orbiting lab.

The 59-year-old is one of four on NASA’s fifth crew rotation mission to the ISS for a six-month stay to conduct science experiments. They arrived around 29 hours after the launch of the U.S. commercial spacecraft Crew Dragon from Florida on Wednesday.

