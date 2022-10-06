  • Air Self-Defense Force F-15 and F-2 fighters hold a joint drill with U.S. Marine F-35B fighters off Kyushu on Tuesday. | JOINT STAFF OFFICE OF THE DEFENSE MINISTRY OF JAPAN / VIA REUTERS
While Pyongyang has traditionally sought to drive wedges between Washington, Tokyo and Seoul, its belligerent rhetoric and repeated provocations may be having the opposite effect.

North Korea’s numerous weapon tests are bringing the U.S. and its top Asian allies closer together, as Japan and South Korea put aside long-standing political differences — at least for now — to focus on mutual security interests.

