    A TV screen displays the government's J-Alert warning message after a ballistic missile was fired by North Korea on Tuesday. | REUTERS
After North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward Japan on Tuesday, authorities urged residents to immediately take cover via mobile-phone alerts, warnings on loudspeakers and flashing highway signs.

But there was one major problem: By the time many people were aware of the alert, the missile had already splashed down in the Pacific Ocean more than 3,000 kilometers away. What’s worse, it passed so far overhead — more than twice the altitude of the International Space Station — that it posed no threat at all.

