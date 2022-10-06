  • South Korean and U.S. Naval Vessels including aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan take part in a joint exercise off South Korea's coast on Sept. 29. | SOUTH KOREAN NAVY / YONHAP / VIA REUTERS
    South Korean and U.S. Naval Vessels including aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan take part in a joint exercise off South Korea's coast on Sept. 29. | SOUTH KOREAN NAVY / YONHAP / VIA REUTERS

North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missile toward its east coast on Thursday in the direction of Japan, following joint South Korean and U.S. missile drills and the return of a U.S. aircraft carrier to the region in response to the North’s recent missile tests.

The missile launch was the sixth in 12 days and the first since North Korea fired an intermediate-range missile (IRBM) over Japan on Tuesday.

