Since its inception in 2008, the tax donation program known as furusato nо̄zei has seen steady growth in contributions from taxpayers, who are enticed by gifts and tax deductions.
But until recently, foreign residents had difficulty taking advantage of the program due to a lack of information in languages other than Japanese.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.