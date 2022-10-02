Defense chiefs from Japan, Australia and the United States have pledged to bolster trilateral cooperation and further align their security strategies amid growing tensions with China, Russia and North Korea.

"Today, the international community is faced with these severe security environments due to Russia's aggression against Ukraine, China's unilateral change of status by force in the South and East China seas, and the remarkable development of North Korea's nuclear and missile-related technologies, among others," Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada was quoted as saying during the talks in Hawaii on Saturday. "The foundation of the international order has been undermined."

But it was China, in particular, that appeared to loom large at the talks.

"We are deeply concerned by China's increasingly aggressive and bullying behavior in the Taiwan Strait and elsewhere in the region,” U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said ahead of the talks.

During the meeting, the three ministers “strongly condemned” China’s ballistic missile launches during massive military exercises surrounding Taiwan in August, after a visit to the democratic island by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the Japanese Defense Ministry said.

In a statement, the ministry said the ministers had singled out five ballistic missiles that for the first time had landed inside Japan’s claimed exclusive economic zone during the Chinese exercises. Japan’s EEZ extends 200 nautical miles (370 kilometers) from the coast of several far-flung islands in Okinawa Prefecture, including Yonaguni Island, which sits just 110 kilometers from Taiwan.

On the rising tensions over self-ruled Taipei, the three also reiterated the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, and agreed to encourage the peaceful resolution of cross-Strait issues, according to the ministry.

Beijing views Taiwan as a renegade province that must be brought back into the fold, by force if necessary. It is seen as China’s most important “core issue,” and the ruling Communist Party has said there is “no room for compromise or concession.”

The USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier, the USS Mustin destroyer and the Maritime Self-Defense Force’s Teruzuki destroyer sail in formation through the Philippine Sea in July 2020. | U.S. NAVY / VIA REUTERS

Meanwhile, the three ministers also vowed to continue to work closely amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

"The global, rules-based order is being pressured in a way that we've not seen in many, many decades," Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles said ahead of the talks. "We're seeing that in Eastern Europe with the unprovoked aggression of Russia against Ukraine. And we are standing with Ukraine because we see that the principles which are engaged in that conflict go directly to Australia's national interest because our interest lies in the upholding of the global rules-based order."

Top officials in Japan, including Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, fear a conflict similar to the war in Ukraine could be replicated in East Asia. To stave off such a scenario, Japan has been beefing up security ties with like-minded nations.

At Saturday’s meeting, the defense chiefs pledged to “promote concrete and practical initiatives to ensure the security of the Indo-Pacific region” and vowed to “continue to advance trilateral cooperation,” including expanded and strengthened trilateral training and the promotion of defense equipment and technology cooperation “with the view to enhance trilateral interoperability.”

Japan is in the process of potentially dramatic shifts in its defense posture, with the government working to revise the country’s National Security Strategy and two other key security documents by the year’s end. Changes to those documents — which are expected to lay the foundation for the country’s security policy for years to come — are widely seen as being driven by concerns over China, North Korea and Russia.

The defense chiefs also affirmed that the three countries would align their strategies “to continue to closely work together and remain committed to the region in order to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific and maintain and strengthen the rule-based international order.”