  • A rendering of a new type of nuclear reactor to be developed by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries with four major Japanese utilities | MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES / VIA KYODO
    A rendering of a new type of nuclear reactor to be developed by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries with four major Japanese utilities | MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES / VIA KYODO

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and a subsidiary of Hitachi will separately develop next-generation nuclear reactors in what could be the first two projects in the government’s recent policy shift to push nuclear energy.

Mitsubishi Heavy said Thursday it will develop with four major Japanese utilities an advanced light-water reactor, a new type of pressurized water reactor, or PWR, deemed safer than existing models. The company said it plans to put it into use in the mid-2030s.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED