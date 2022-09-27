  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a news conference at the Prime Minister's Office on Aug. 31. | POOL / VIA AFP-JIJI
    Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a news conference at the Prime Minister's Office on Aug. 31. | POOL / VIA AFP-JIJI
  • SHARE

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is expected to struggle to secure a stable political base after holding a controversial state funeral for former leader Shinzo Abe on Tuesday despite strong opposition from the public.

Several other issues, including questionable relations between ruling lawmakers and a notorious religious group, the Unification Church, as well as price hikes that have been weighing on consumer and business confidence, have also hurt the popularity of Kishida's government.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED