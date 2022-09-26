Even before a ¥1.66 billion state funeral for the slain former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe prompted a public outcry, the Japanese have long grumbled about funeral costs, the highest in the world. Now, an increasing number of grieving families are opting for low-key send-offs, with the pandemic providing an extra reason to avoid large ceremonies.

Average spending per funeral in the past year was ¥1.1 million, down 40% from an earlier, pre-COVID survey, according to Kamakura Shinsho, an online information service specializing in elderly care, funerals and graves. That’s still around a quarter of the average annual salary and doesn’t cover extra costs such as offerings to Buddhist monks. Including additional expenses, Japanese funerals cost around ¥3 million before the pandemic, around three to four times what’s spent in the U.S. and Europe, according a 2020 survey by U.K.-based insurance provider SunLife.