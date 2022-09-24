  • Vanuatu President Nikenike Vurobaravu addresses the U.N. General Assembly in New York on Friday. | REUTERS
United Nations – Countries on the front lines of the climate crisis are fed up.

During the annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations this week, low-lying island nation Vanuatu stepped up a fight to get the world to focus on combating global warming by calling for a fossil fuel nonproliferation treaty.

