Beijing – A two-day event commemorating the 50th anniversary of the normalization of Japan-China diplomatic relations kicked off Saturday in Beijing, with organizers hoping to attract people unfamiliar with Japanese culture through programs featuring food, music and animation, among others.
The event at a Beijing shopping mall where 70,000 people visit daily included pre-recorded videos and online exchanges, providing chances for visitors to get glimpses of Japan even while the pandemic-induced travel restrictions remain in place.
