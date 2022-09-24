  • An event to commemorate the 50th anniversary of ties between Japan and China is held at a shopping mall in Beijing on Saturday. | KYODO
Beijing – A two-day event commemorating the 50th anniversary of the normalization of Japan-China diplomatic relations kicked off Saturday in Beijing, with organizers hoping to attract people unfamiliar with Japanese culture through programs featuring food, music and animation, among others.

The event at a Beijing shopping mall where 70,000 people visit daily included pre-recorded videos and online exchanges, providing chances for visitors to get glimpses of Japan even while the pandemic-induced travel restrictions remain in place.

