Typhoon Nanmadol transitioned into an extratropical cyclone on Tuesday morning after it moved across the Japanese archipelago to the Pacific after battering the southwest with heavy rain and triggering landslides, leaving two people dead and at least 115 injured.
The storm — one of the most powerful the country has ever seen when it reached the Kyushu region on Sunday, bringing unprecedented winds and intense rainfall — was moving with an atmospheric pressure of 985 hectopascals early Tuesday, but was still packing maximum winds of 126 kph.
