  • Yukiko Okudo (left) and Kaoru Hasuike arrive at Tokyo's Haneda Airport on Oct. 15, 2002, 24 years after they were abducted by North Korean agents. | REUTERS
    Yukiko Okudo (left) and Kaoru Hasuike arrive at Tokyo's Haneda Airport on Oct. 15, 2002, 24 years after they were abducted by North Korean agents. | REUTERS

  • Jiji

  • SHARE

Kaoru Hasuike, who was abducted by North Korea in 1978 and returned to Japan in 2002, expressed frustration over how efforts to resolve the abduction issue have "largely failed."

"If reuniting victims with their parents is the most important solution to the abduction issue, that has largely failed," Hasuike, 64, said, referring to the deaths of victims' parents in recent years.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,