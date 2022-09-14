  • Toshinori Yashiki, deputy director-general at the Financial Services Agency, during an interview | BLOOMBERG
    Toshinori Yashiki, deputy director-general at the Financial Services Agency, during an interview | BLOOMBERG
  • SHARE

Japanese banks’ success in taking on Wall Street to offer loans in the United States is drawing regulatory attention as the cost of dollar funding rises.

Faced with ultra-low interest rates and tepid loan demand at home, banks in Japan have been ramping up corporate lending and bond underwriting overseas. The biggest, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, is on track to overtake Goldman Sachs Group to rank in the top five for U.S. loans this year.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , ,