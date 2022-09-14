  • The Baihetan hydropower plant on the border between Qiaojia county of Yunnan province and Ningnan county of Sichuan province, China, in June 2021. | CNSPHOTO / VIA REUTERS
    The Baihetan hydropower plant on the border between Qiaojia county of Yunnan province and Ningnan county of Sichuan province, China, in June 2021. | CNSPHOTO / VIA REUTERS

  • Bloomberg

  • SHARE

Cheap hydropower lured energy-intensive aluminum producers to China’s Yunnan province, but more frequent droughts due to climate change are upending what seemed like a win-win.

Around 80% of the southwestern province’s electricity comes from hydropower. That’s attracted producers of the metal that takes so much power to produce it’s been described as congealed electricity. Yunnan now accounts for around 13% of Chinese aluminum output.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,