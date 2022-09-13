  • Attendees play Nintendo's Splatoon game during the E3 Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles in 2014. The latest installment, Splatoon 3, topped initial domestic sales of any Switch title in Japan. | BLOOMBERG
Nintendo’s family-friendly online shooter game Splatoon 3 has become the biggest Switch debut to date with 3.45 million units sold in Japan over its opening weekend.

Shares in the console maker surged as much as 6% in Tokyo after the announcement, their biggest intraday jump since December 2020.

