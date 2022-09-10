In a nod to Japan’s gradual efforts to level the playing field for women, the ratio of working mothers rose to a record last year, but the details reflect a still severe gender gap in the country.
Some 76% of mothers with children under the age of 18 were in the workforce in 2021, the health ministry said in a report Friday. That was nearly 20 percentage points higher than in 2004.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.