    Nurses at a hospital in Takatsuki, Osaka Prefecture, in May 2021. | REUTERS
In a nod to Japan’s gradual efforts to level the playing field for women, the ratio of working mothers rose to a record last year, but the details reflect a still severe gender gap in the country.

Some 76% of mothers with children under the age of 18 were in the workforce in 2021, the health ministry said in a report Friday. That was nearly 20 percentage points higher than in 2004.

