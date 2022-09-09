She had the longest reign of any royal in British history, more than 70 years, and most of the world’s populace now alive has known no other British monarch than Queen Elizabeth II. So the reaction to her death was both global and personal.

Often, with the death of a prominent figure, the world may sigh and quickly move on. But the reaction Thursday felt different, more heartfelt and, at times, intense — including blunt anti-monarchist strains that pierced the outpouring of grief flowing on social media and in news broadcasts around the world.