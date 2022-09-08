  • Queen Elizabeth II stands with other members of the royal family during the Queen Mother's funeral in London in April 2002. | REUTERS
    Queen Elizabeth II stands with other members of the royal family during the Queen Mother's funeral in London in April 2002. | REUTERS
LONDON – The death of Queen Elizabeth II sets in motion a meticulously choreographed and coordinated procedure for which the palace, the government, the news media, the local authorities and the queen herself had long planned.

Amid the public mourning, the national grief and the lowering of flags will come a transition of power and national memorializing, known as Operation London Bridge, that will overtake the country’s agenda for days and play out potentially for months before the coronation of a new monarch.

