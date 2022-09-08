Police arrested a man accused of a violent rampage that left more than 10 people dead in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan and shook a country unaccustomed to mass violence. He died soon after.
The suspect, 32-year-old Myles Sanderson, went into medical distress shortly after his arrest on Wednesday afternoon. He was transported by ambulance to a Saskatoon hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Rhonda Blackmore, a spokeswoman for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, said at a news conference. Sanderson died of self-inflicted wounds, according to the Associated Press.
