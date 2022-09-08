  • A Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer covers her face at the scene where suspect Myles Sanderson was arrested in Weldon, Saskatchewan, on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI
    A Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer covers her face at the scene where suspect Myles Sanderson was arrested in Weldon, Saskatchewan, on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI

  • Bloomberg

  • SHARE

Police arrested a man accused of a violent rampage that left more than 10 people dead in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan and shook a country unaccustomed to mass violence. He died soon after.

The suspect, 32-year-old Myles Sanderson, went into medical distress shortly after his arrest on Wednesday afternoon. He was transported by ambulance to a Saskatoon hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Rhonda Blackmore, a spokeswoman for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, said at a news conference. Sanderson died of self-inflicted wounds, according to the Associated Press.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,