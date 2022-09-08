  • The Honda Motor logo at the 43rd Bangkok International Motor Show in Thailand in March | REUTERS
Honda Motor said Thursday it would reduce car output by up to 40% at two Japanese plants for the rest of the month due to ongoing supply chain and logistical problems.

The reduction could be seen as a warning that automakers may not be able to lift production volumes in the second half of the financial year to end-March to make up for a dent caused by a persistent shortage of chips and supply chain disruptions in the first half of the business year.

