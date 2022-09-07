  • Nissan's Leaf electric vehicle at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show in Tangerang, Indonesia, on Aug. 18 | BLOOMBERG
    Nissan's Leaf electric vehicle at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show in Tangerang, Indonesia, on Aug. 18 | BLOOMBERG

  • Kyodo

Two Japanese automakers on Wednesday unveiled measures to boost their capacity to procure batteries, with Nissan saying it will acquire one of its key suppliers, as the producers look to accelerate the development of electric vehicles.

The announcements come as automakers worldwide expand their efforts to roll out the less-polluting, electrified cars amid stricter environmental regulations.

