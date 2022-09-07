  • Daiwa Securities Group opened its own metaverse for staffers and their families this week as it explores how such virtual spaces could reshape the way the firm and its clients do business. | BLOOMBERG
Daiwa Securities Group has created its own metaverse for employees to interact with one other on a virtual moon landing, in part so that they can learn first-hand about the proposed new form of the internet.

Japan’s second-largest brokerage opened the virtual space this week for staffers and their families as part of its 120th-anniversary celebrations. While it’s partly an educational experience, the company’s main goal is to encourage workers to bond more, said Chiharu Mori, a human resources director.

