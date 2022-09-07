Daiwa Securities Group has created its own metaverse for employees to interact with one other on a virtual moon landing, in part so that they can learn first-hand about the proposed new form of the internet.
Japan’s second-largest brokerage opened the virtual space this week for staffers and their families as part of its 120th-anniversary celebrations. While it’s partly an educational experience, the company’s main goal is to encourage workers to bond more, said Chiharu Mori, a human resources director.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.