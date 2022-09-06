  • Yuri Okina, a former Bank of Japan official and a possible candidate for deputy governor, says now is not the time to raise interest rates. | BLOOMBERG
The Bank of Japan should avoid raising interest rates for now while preparing for an eventual normalization of policy, according to a former BOJ official seen as a possible candidate for deputy governor.

“This isn’t the time for a drastic rate hike, so there is a limit on what the BOJ can do now,” Yuri Okina, the former official and the chair of Japan Research Institute, said in an interview.

