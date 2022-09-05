  • Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno speaks to reporters during a news conference at the Prime Minister's Office on Monday. | KYODO
    Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno speaks to reporters during a news conference at the Prime Minister's Office on Monday. | KYODO

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

No preferential treatment was given to the Japanese company that won the bid to put on former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s state funeral, the government’s top spokesman said Monday.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno added that the Tokyo-based event organizer Murayama Inc. — which has been involved in some controversial government-sponsored events — was the only firm to participate in the tender for the Sept. 27 state funeral. Abe was fatally shot by a lone gunman during an election campaign speech in early July.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,