No preferential treatment was given to the Japanese company that won the bid to put on former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s state funeral, the government’s top spokesman said Monday.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno added that the Tokyo-based event organizer Murayama Inc. — which has been involved in some controversial government-sponsored events — was the only firm to participate in the tender for the Sept. 27 state funeral. Abe was fatally shot by a lone gunman during an election campaign speech in early July.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.