  • People hold onto a tree as powerful Typhoon Hinnamnor brought strong wind gusts in Naha, Okinawa Prefecture, on Sunday. | KYODO
  • Kyodo

Powerful Typhoon Hinnamnor may approach the Kyushu region on Tuesday, the Meteorological Agency said, while warning of high waves, strong wind gusts and mudslides.

The typhoon was moving slowly north over the East China Sea after passing between Ishigaki and Miyako islands in Okinawa Prefecture, the agency said Sunday.

