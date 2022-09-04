  • Tokyo reported 9,635 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. | BLOOMBERG
  • staff report, Jiji

Tokyo confirmed 9,635 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, down by about 6,200 from a week earlier, as the the capital continues to see a downtrend in new infections.

This was the first time in about two months that the daily tally fell below 10,000 on a Sunday. The seven-day average of new cases came to 12,655.3, compared with 19,544.4 a week before.

