Tokyo confirmed 9,635 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, down by about 6,200 from a week earlier, as the the capital continues to see a downtrend in new infections.
This was the first time in about two months that the daily tally fell below 10,000 on a Sunday. The seven-day average of new cases came to 12,655.3, compared with 19,544.4 a week before.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.