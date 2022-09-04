  • Japanese households are being forced to squeeze budgets ever tighter as prices of food and other essentials continue to rise. | REUTERS
    Japanese households are being forced to squeeze budgets ever tighter as prices of food and other essentials continue to rise. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

These days, Yuki Wada is inundated with media requests seeking advice on how to save money — from tips on hunting for cheaper groceries and reducing food waste to effective ways of cutting down on electricity fees during Japan’s notoriously hot and humid summer.

“I’m no expert on the economy, but people have already been wringing out a dry rag trying to mitigate unnecessary expenses during a prolonged period of economic stagnation,” says Wada, a setsuyaku, or savings, advisor.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,